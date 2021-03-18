Weis Markets Promotes Greg Zeh to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Sunbury, PA – Weis Markets announced it has promoted Greg Zeh to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Zeh joined Weis Markets as Vice President/CIO in 2016. Since then, he has overseen the reorganization of its Information Technology (IT) department at a time of significant growth. He also led the development and implementation of IT solutions which generated business value and engaging customer experiences while overseeing the management of technology risks.

Mr. Zeh will continue to oversee the day-to-day activities of the Company’s Information Technology team, while adding new responsibilities for enterprise data and analytics and working cross-functionally with its senior leadership on the development and execution of key strategic goals and initiatives. He will continue to report to Kurt Schertle, Weis Markets’ Chief Operating Officer.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Zeh worked in information technology and finance positions at food retail and service industry companies including Price Chopper/Market 32 and Mazzone Management Group, LTD. He is a a graduate of the University at Albany – State University of New York.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com, Facebook.com/WeisMarkets, or linkedin.com/company/weis-markets