Walmart GoLocal Announces Rina Hurst, Former Chief Business Officer at Shipt, as Vice President

BENTONVILLE, Ark.- Walmart announced Rina Hurst as vice president of Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s delivery service platform. Hurst joins Walmart from Shipt, where she served as chief business officer. Hurst will be responsible for the strategic direction, operations and general management of Walmart GoLocal as it continues to scale in bringing retailers of all sizes reliable, same-day delivery.

“Rina brings extensive last-mile and delivery expertise and a track record of building strategic partnerships and accelerating growth. I’m thrilled to welcome Rina to the Walmart team and see the impact she will have on Walmart GoLocal as we grow and optimize our capabilities for our clients,” said Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president, end-to-end delivery, Walmart U.S. “Rina’s expertise in retail delivery will be a strong complement to the team as we continue to innovate and expand how we serve leading retailers with delivery.”

In two years, Walmart GoLocal has grown to serve third-party retailers across more than a dozen industries, enabling millions of deliveries for retailers and delivering across more than 18,000 U.S. zip codes. Hurst will focus on further scaling the business and expanding Walmart GoLocal’s capabilities to meet the evolving fulfillment needs of retailers.

“Walmart’s size and scale are unmatched, and I’m excited by the opportunity to further leverage that scale to make an impact for Walmart GoLocal clients. The delivery space is constantly evolving, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to expand Walmart GoLocal’s capabilities and build new relationships with retailers looking for reliable and customizable local delivery solutions,” said Rina Hurst, vice president, Walmart GoLocal. “I cannot wait to begin meeting with the team and leading the next chapter for Walmart GoLocal – one filled with growth, success and excitement for us and our clients.”

During her time at Shipt, Hurst was responsible for strategic retail, brand and innovation partnerships and played an instrumental role in optimizing order volume, expanding the company’s delivery footprint, and bringing on hundreds of retailers to the company’s marketplace and last-mile services. Before Shipt, Hurst spent ten years at Target in a variety of roles across merchandising and business partnerships and began her career in management consulting. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech and holds an MBA from Georgetown University.

For more information on Walmart GoLocal, visit www.walmartgolocal.com.

