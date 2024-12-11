CMI Orchards Reports Surging Demand for Specialty Organic Apples

Wenatchee, WA — The fast-approaching New Year is the perfect time for retailers to refresh their produce aisles and captivate shoppers with high-flavor branded organic apples poised for further record-breaking growth in 2025.

“CMI’s lineup of branded organic apples elevates the shopping experience while driving measurable sales growth,” explains Joel Hewitt, Vice President of Sales at CMI Orchards. “High-flavor organics offer a powerful fourth tier of selling, surpassing core organic, and conventional core and branded options, positioning retailers for success at every buying stage—from capturing incremental sales to creating repeat customers.”

The success of the branded organic apple category is undeniable, with NielsenIQ data over the latest 52-week period ending November 2, 2024, showing a remarkable 47% growth in sales and a 45% increase in volume. This surge stands in stark contrast to core organics, which saw sales decline nearly 6% despite a modest 7% rise in volume. The average price per pound for branded organics, at $2.93, significantly outpaces the $2.18 per pound for core organic varieties (excluding Honeycrisp).

“These numbers underscore a key point: consumers are willing to pay a premium for higher-flavor, specialty options,” says Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, “and when shoppers demand more, branded organics deliver.”

The report indicates several branded organics leading the pack: Ambrosia Gold® increased 184% in sales and nearly 21% in volume, Cosmic Crisp rose 60% in sales and 62% in volume, SugarBee® surged by 187% in sales and 214% in volume, and Envy™ continued to gain momentum with a slight increase in sales and nearly 14% in volume. Explains Huber, “Branded organics aren’t just a trend or seasonal fad. The rise of specialty organics demonstrates a growing commitment to high-quality organic produce that meets consumer expectations for flavor and freshness.”

She adds that CMI makes selling these premium options both effortless and effective thanks to custom omnichannel marketing tools—including digital assets and interactive QR codes on packaging. Says Huber, “We’re in the business of growing more than fruit—we help our retail partners grow their category.”

CMI’s branded organic offerings, designed to enhance your category assortment, feature crowd favorites like Envy™, Cosmic Crisp®, Ambrosia Gold®, Jazz™, KIKU®, EverCrisp®, SugarBee®, and Kanzi®. Hewitt explains that CMI’s expansive portfolio, which not only includes the freshest, best-tasting branded organic apples out there, also includes core apples like Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady®, plus Bosc, Bartlett and D’Anjou, and Red pears.

“Consumers want more than just fruit—they want an experience,” Hewitt says. “Bold investments in high-flavor organics, cutting-edge marketing strategies, strong assortment, and a steadfast commitment to excellence in sustainability and regenerative farming practices—that’s the CMI secret sauce.”

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality apples, pears, cherries, apricots and organics. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.