Allen Lund Company (ALC) Selected to the Best Places to Work SoCal 2024 List

The Allen Lund Company was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California by the Best Companies Group.

The selection process for applicants relied significantly on detailed employee surveys. Key factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction were crucial in identifying the top workplaces in Southern California.

Senior Director of Human Resources Matt Barnes stated, “We are excited to be recognized once again as one of the best places to work in Southern California. Our culture, growth opportunities, benefits, and especially our people, are all top flight. It is a well-earned acknowledgement that we will be proud to advertise.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers nationwide to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 550,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2024 as the 17th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. The Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 48th in the Transport Topics 2024 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. Please click here if you want to join the Allen Lund Company team.