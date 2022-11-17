Frieda’s Branded Produce Partners with Diamond Nuts and Short Girl Tall Order this Holiday

Los Alamitos, CA – This holiday season Frieda’s has teamed up with the innovative recipe nut brand, Diamond of California to create a cross-promotion that brings inspiration to tables around the country. Diamond’s nut products provide a fresh, great-tasting compliment for every meal occasion. When paired with Frieda’s shallots and organic Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes, Diamond of California’s Nut Coatings and ready-to-use Nut Pie Crusts deliver delicious cross-promotion opportunities.

In order to expand awareness of the collaboration, Frieda’s and Diamond Foods have teamed up with plant-based blogger, ShortGirlTallOrder, a self-made baker who inspires over 86k followers on social media with her vegan comfort food recipes. The colorful, healthy, and delicious campaign will deliver a series of tasty recipes throughout social channels.

“I believe eating plant-based food can be enjoyable for everyone. Eating plants doesn’t have to be hard and it certainly shouldn’t be boring”, shares Megan Horowitch, creator behind SGTO. “I want to inspire others to eat the foods they feel good about and give them the confidence to create these recipes at home.”

The content creation partnership is a natural fit, as the Frieda’s motto is “normal is boring.” Megan has created mouthwatering recipes that deliver the perfect balance of sweet and savory, like her Vegan Purple Sweet Potato Streusel Pie and Crispy Delicata Squash with Caramelized Shallot Dip.

Cross-merchandising is key. Recipe ingredients like Diamond’s ready-to-use chopped nuts and pie crusts are the perfect complements to Frieda’s Stokes Purple® sweet potato holiday display, encouraging an extra ring at the register and a full-stop dessert solution for shoppers.

Contact your Frieda’s account manager today for help planning your holiday ads and pre-booking supply.

###

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.