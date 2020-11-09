General Produce Leaving Downtown Sacramento for Metro Air Park

After 87 years, wholesaler General Produce Co. is leaving Downtown Sacramento for a build-to-suit location in Metro Air Park to be developed by Buzz Oates.

Executives from both companies announced the move Wednesday at a ceremonial groundbreaking for General Produce’s future home, a 106,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse on a 9-acre site on Lone Tree Road. “Now we’re taking our foot off the brake and onto the accelerator,” said General Produce CEO Jeff Sacchini, describing how the company’s current home on B Street limited operations in recent years. “In our partnership with Buzz Oates, we couldn’t have found a better partner.”

Under the deal, Buzz Oates will build to General Produce’s specifications and lease to the company on a long-term basis. Sacchini said General Produce’s 190 employees should be able to move to the new site in about a year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sacramento Business Journal