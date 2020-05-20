Gotham Greens Opening First Greenhouse in Denver

This 30,000 square foot, data-driven greenhouse, adjacent to Stanley Marketplace, a food hall and urban market, is Gotham Greens’ eighth greenhouse and will deliver a year-round supply of fresh, long-lasting produce to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers across 7 states within the Mountain Region.

The greenhouse will produce more than 2 million heads of leafy greens annually, which will be sold at a variety of grocery retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Choice Market, Alfalfa’s and more. This includes Gotham Greens’ new Crispy Green Leaf and regional favorite Rocky Mountain Crunch.

As part of the opening, Gotham Greens is hiring for 30 full-time jobs to operate its greenhouse. As a food production facility, Gotham Greens is proud to be part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and essential businesses that remain open to ensure food security during this unprecedented time. The company is committed to supporting its retail, restaurant and nonprofit partners to provide nourishing food when it’s needed most.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is a pioneer in urban indoor agriculture and a leading fresh produce and food company. Through its national network of high-tech, climate-controlled, data-driven farms, Gotham Greens grows and sells fresh, long-lasting, and delicious leafy greens and herbs along with a line of salad dressings and pesto dips to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers year-round. Founded in 2009 with the opening of its flagship greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., Gotham Greens now operates 500,000 square feet of hydroponic greenhouses across five U.S. states with more than 300 team members. Learn more about Gotham Green’s mission to transform how and where fresh produce is grown at www.gothamgreens.com.