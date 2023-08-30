Grimmway Farms and Cal Organic Named Albertsons 2023 Produce Supplier of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms and Cal-Organic Farms are excited to announce that they have received the Albertsons 2023 Produce Supplier of the Year Award. The award was presented on August 22 at the Annual Meeting of Albertsons Companies Suppliers held in Boise, Idaho. This recognition stands as a testament to Grimmway Farms and Cal-Organic’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality produce to customers nationwide.

This award echoes Grimmway and Cal-Organic’s dedication to excellence, quality, and innovation, all core values of the company, within the produce industry. The Albertsons Produce Supplier of the Year award acknowledges Grimmway Farms and Cal-Organic’s exceptional contributions to the industry, as well as the steadfast partnership with Albertsons. The honor reinforces our shared values and customer satisfaction that have long been a cornerstone of Grimmway operations.

Eric Proffitt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Grimmway Farms accepted the award on behalf of the company. Mr. Proffitt expressed his gratitude for the recognition and shared his pride in the remarkable teamwork that has contributed to this achievement. He stated, “Receiving Albertsons’ Produce Supplier of the Year award is a remarkable milestone for Grimmway and Cal-Organic. Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that our produce not only meets the highest standards but exceeds the expectations of our valued customers. The award validates our commitment to quality and innovation in the produce industry.”

Grimmway and Cal-Organic have long been acknowledged as industry leaders in innovative farming and organic produce. Their contributions align seamlessly with Albertsons’ commitment to providing fresh and nutritious options to its customers. This award underscores the success of the partnership between the suppliers and the retailer in fulfilling this shared mission.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Albertsons. This recognition would not be possible without our incredible family of employees who are committed to delivering the highest quality produce to our customers. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Albertsons and continuing to provide exceptional produce to consumers across the nation,” said Jeff Huckaby, Grimmway’s President and CEO.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms is the largest producer of USA-grown organic fruits and vegetables and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway’s operations span seven states and encompass more than 50,000 acres of certified organic produce and 45,000 acres of carrots. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices, and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit grimmway.com or call 1-800-301-3101.