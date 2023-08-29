Dr. Bradley Wolter to Step Down as CEO and President of The Maschhoffs

During his tenure as CEO, Dr. Wolter has played a pivotal role in driving The Maschhoffs’ purpose of feeding families and building communities for a better future. With passion and dedication, he has led the company towards excellence, fostering a culture of shared values and a strong purpose. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in positioning The Maschhoffs as a renowned force in the industry.

Reflecting on his time with the company, Dr. Wolter stated, “Over the past couple of decades, I have shared a passion with The Maschhoffs in producing quality, safe meat protein with an intense focus on a sustainable farm system at its core. While the future will present new challenges, they will be faced by a strong team with shared values and a robust purpose at The Maschhoffs. I look forward to my continued engagement with them.”

As Dr. Wolter takes a step back from his role as CEO, he will maintain an active presence within the organization by serving on The Maschhoffs’ Board of Directors. This decision underlines his ongoing commitment to the company’s success and continued growth.

