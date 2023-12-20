Grimmway Farms Celebrates a Year of Giving Back in the Communities Where Team Members Live and Work

BAKERSFIELD, CA — In furthering its commitment to support local communities and organizations in the regions where its family of employees live and work, Grimmway Farms announced more than $250,000 in direct charitable contributions through its 2023 sponsorship and philanthropic initiatives. From organizing food drives and making donations of fresh healthy produce, to funding pet adoptions and distributing Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need, Grimmway donated more than 1,000 tons of fresh produce and provided vital financial and in-kind support to more than 100 organizations this year. Among the highlights:

In 2023, Grimmway donated over two million pounds of fresh produce to nonprofits and food banks throughout California.

Grimmway’s Annual Holiday Food Drive reached new heights, with more than 7,600 items donated to the Community Action Partnership of Kern County (CAPK) Food Bank to be distributed over the holidays to Central Valley families in need. In addition, Grimmway matched the employee contribution, doubling their impact.

Through its Grimmway Volunteers! quarterly programs, Kern County team members packed fresh food boxes at Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry and the CAPK Food Bank; partnered with the city of Bakersfield to help spruce up a local park; and worked alongside Kern County Animal Services to sponsor over 100 free pet adoptions at the local animal shelter.

In November, Grimmway’s Southeast regional family of employees organized a Thanksgiving Food Box giveaway to support its Georgia and Florida neighbors impacted by the effects of last summer’s Hurricane Idalia. Working in partnership with local schools, churches, crisis centers and county officials, Grimmway team members delivered full Thanksgiving dinners to more than 375 families.

Through its ongoing partnership with Brighter Bites, Grimmway provided operating support and weekly produce donations to extend the nonprofit’s mission to improve the health of underserved Kern County students and families.

Grimmway’s long-standing College Scholarship Program for the children of Grimmway employees awarded scholarships to 33 high school seniors this year, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.

“We are gratified by the impact our contributions had this year in helping to address food insecurity and improve the health and well-being of local kids and families,” said Dana Brennan, Grimmway’s Vice President, External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. “Through financial support, product donations and the dedication of our family of employees across the country, Grimmway is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring responsible practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, explore the Grimmway Farms website or call 1-800-301-3101.