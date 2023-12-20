FirstFruits Farms and Applewood Orchards Join Forces

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms, a leading name in the tree fruit sector, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Applewood Orchards and Applewood Fresh Growers. This merger marks a significant milestone in the company’s continuous pursuit of excellence and expansion.

Working jointly, FirstFruits Farms and Applewood Orchards aim to provide their customers with even more remarkable and diverse product offerings, including apples, cherries and pears. This collaboration not only bolsters volume capabilities, but also enhances the ability to serve customers in the Midwest and East Coast with certain freight advantages, supply chain efficiencies and transit time reductions.

“We are excited to welcome Applewood Fresh and Applewood Orchards into the FirstFruits Farms family,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, Vice President of FirstFruits Marketing. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top tier produce and service to our customers while embracing innovation and growth opportunities.”

One of the key highlights of this acquisition is the expanded offering of new club apple varieties, specific to Applewood Orchards. Aside from growing key retail varietals, Applewood Orchards also grows new varieties, such as Rave, SweeTango®, Ambrosia, and EverCrisp®.

This merger expands the opportunity and scope of both companies to serve their unique customer base, while also working together with the customers the two companies share coast to coast.

Applewood Orchards, operated by the Swindeman family, has built a strong reputation over the decades as a high-quality grower and packer in eastern Michigan. The company’s roots run deep in Michigan, dating back to 1935.

“Applewood Orchards has built a strong reputation for its dedication and passion to grow, pack, and deliver high-quality fresh apples,” says Scott Swindeman, Applewood Fresh Growers. “Our family’s commitment over the years to innovative growing methods, sustainability, and community aligns seamlessly with the values at FirstFruits Farms. This is a great match, which strengthens both companies.”

The acquisition also includes the Swindeman family’s partnership in Elite Packing, which is located in Sparta, Michigan.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com

About Applewood Fresh Growers

Built on generations of experience and passion, Applewood Fresh is a leading shipper, packer, grower, and marketer of Michigan’s flavorful apples. Applewood grows 19 branded and core apple varieties spanning over 11,000+ acres of grower partners’ land in West and Southeast areas of Michigan. Just as the concentric rings of a tree tell the history of its existence, Applewood’s story of growth is told in rings of integrity and value. From the land our family-run orchards rest on to the fruit we deliver each season, we are committed to delivering apples with integrity. For more information visit www.applewoodfresh.com