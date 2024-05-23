FirstFruits Farms and Opal Apple Proudly Announce Recipients of Opal Youth Make a Difference Grant

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms is proud to announce the recipients of the Opal Apple Youth Make A Difference initiative. This program is tailored to bolster and champion youth-led endeavors that effect positive change within their local communities, particularly emphasizing youth assuming leadership roles. This year, amidst a record number of 60 applicants, 11 outstanding organizations have been selected to receive a total donation of $45,000.

The Opal Youth Make A Difference Grant, launched by FirstFruits Farms and Opal Apple, aims to empower the next generation of changemakers who are dedicated to addressing critical issues such as food security, nutrition, agriculture, food politics, and education. By supporting these youth-led initiatives, FirstFruits Farms and Opal Apple are investing in the future, where young leaders drive meaningful change in their communities.

The winning organizations demonstrated exemplary commitment and innovative approaches to tackling pressing challenges in their communities. The recipients of the Opal Youth Make A Difference Grant are:

“Each of these organizations embodies the spirit of youth-driven activism and grassroots innovation,” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing. “Their dedication and passion for creating positive change inspire us all, and we are confident that their impactful initiatives will continue to make a profound difference in communities across the nation.”

The selected organizations will each receive a donation to further their missions and expand their reach, enabling them to continue their vital work in addressing critical issues related to food security, nutrition, agriculture, and food education. The 2024 application window will be open from December 13, 2024 – February 7, 2025.

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com