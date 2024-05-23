Menasha Corporation Awards $6 Million in Grants to Nonprofit Organizations in its 175th Anniversary Year

NEENAH, Wis. – In celebration of its 175th anniversary, Menasha Corporation, a sustainable corrugated and reusable plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain services provider for over 2,500 leading global brands in North America, announced it will grant $6 million to nonprofits in 2024, of which nearly $4 million will be donated to organizations in the Fox Valley where Menasha Corporation was founded. Chris Drees, Menasha Corporation President and CEO, announced the Fox Valley grant recipients on May 21, 2024, which included declarations by Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond and Neenah Mayor Jane Lang to proclaim May 21 as ‘Menasha Corporation Day’ for both cities.

“Giving back is deeply rooted in Menasha Corporation’s legacy. It’s a philosophy that began with the extraordinary generosity of our founder, Elisha D. Smith,” Drees said. “Today, a fundamental tenet of our shareholders and our company is to continue that tradition of philanthropy. In our 175th year of business, we couldn’t think of a more fitting and worthy celebratory activity than to honor our milestone by supporting our community.”

Through the company’s philanthropic arm, Menasha Corporation Foundation, the following Fox Valley organizations were chosen as grant recipients:

The four grant recipients support causes that fall in the following four areas where Menasha Corporation Foundation focuses its support: Safe & Healthy Citizens, An Educated Society, Community Betterment, and Environmental Sustainability.

The remaining donation dollars will be distributed across all of Menasha Corporation’s locations in the United States and includes $350,000 in honor of the company’s anniversary and approximately $2 million in typical annual donations.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by both cities of Menasha and Neenah with the proclamations presented today,” Drees said. “Our roots are here in the Fox Valley. Our partnership with Menasha and Neenah enriches our community. These proclamations demonstrate our commitment to supporting these two communities for years to come.”

Awarded Manufacturer of the Year in 2024 by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Menasha Corporation is the third oldest continuously operating company in Wisconsin, and the 76th oldest family business in America. Today, it employs more than 7,800 people in 108 facilities throughout North America and Europe. Headquartered in Neenah, Menasha Corporation employs more than 1,500 employees in 12 facilities throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Pictured left to right: Mike Riegsecker, Menasha Corporation Foundation president; Jane Lang, mayor of Neenah; Austin Hammond, mayor of Menasha; Chris Drees, CEO and president of Menasha Corporation; Karen Cain, board chair of the Trout Museum of Art; Alicia Wenger, executive director of Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services; Brian Kopetsky, library director of Elijah D. Smith Public Library in Menasha; and Dick Sturm, park board chairman for the City of Menasha.

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider. Comprised of two companies, Menasha Packaging Company and ORBIS Corporation, Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, heavy equipment, agriculture, industrial, and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs more than 7,800 employees in 100+ facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit menashacorporation.com.