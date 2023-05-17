OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced a new addition to its BulkPak® line of shipping containers: the BulkPak 48×45 HDMP Extended Height container system. The heavy-duty 48×45 HDMP Extended Height series offers 28 positions in a standard 53’ truck, enabling a gain of up to 20% in shipping efficiency and warehouse utilization.

The HDMP extended height containers feature non-sequential collapse and multiple identification options to suit your different operational needs. Based on the standard Automotive Industry Action Group footprint, these containers are designed and constructed to efficiently move, store and ship automotive, appliance and transportation equipment components. These unitized loads can be delivered directly to the assembly line for immediate part presentation, with no unwrapping or unbanding required.

“We are excited to launch our new addition to the BulkPak series and offer our customers an efficient and durable solution,” said Scott Krebs, senior product manager at ORBIS Corporation. “Our goal is to help our customers reduce costs and improve their bottom line while also providing them with a reliable and sustainable packaging solution.”

The 48×45 HDMP Extended Height container is available in three heights, including 39”, 42” and 50”, with the 39” container being the only 28-position bulk bin available in the market. Additionally, these containers interact with all other 48×45 bulk bins and boast the largest 28-position extended height access door on the market.

The one-piece base construction provides superior durability with a load capacity of up to 1,800 pounds. The HDMP series also offers superior corner interlock performance and a retention clip for easy panel removal. Constructed with high-density polyethylene, the HDMP is built for durability and a long service life. Custom protective ORBIShield® dunnage is also available for all ORBIS BulkPak containers for ultimate part protection.

For more information about this durable and sustainable packaging solution, visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/products/bulk-containers/.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.