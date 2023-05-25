Orbis Launches Packaging Life-Cycle Assessments to Help Customers Achieve Sustainability Goals

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: packaging life-cycle assessments (PLCAs). These PLCAs utilize data-driven options to help customers evaluate the benefits of switching to reusable packaging to reduce their environmental impacts.

ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable packaging. Using the ORBIS PLCA tool, ORBIS experts analyze their customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and to meet and exceed their sustainability initiatives and goals.

ORBIS’ PLCA capabilities help companies measure the impact of packaging through every phase of its life, from natural resource extraction to end of life. By comparing reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS applies data-driven analysis to help customers reduce environmental impacts, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, solid waste and energy usage. These PLCAs provide companies with the data needed to understand, document and improve upon their sustainability initiatives while leading to tremendous opportunities to minimize their impact on the environment.

“We are thrilled to launch our PLCA tool to help our customers achieve their sustainability initiatives and goals,” said Thomas Estock, director of sustainability at ORBIS Corporation. “Our tool is easy to use and provides clear and shareable results based on system modeling that is customized to suit each customer’s unique application. By understanding the environmental impact of their choices, our customers can reduce their footprint and make a positive impact on the world. We believe that this PLCA tool will be a game-changer for companies looking to improve their bottom line and sustainability metrics.”

The PLCA tool utilizes a simple three-step process: data entry; generation of results tables and charts; and explanation/interpretation of the results by the ORBIS expert. Customers can collaborate with ORBIS experts in person or virtually to assess totes, pallets and bulk containers. The ORBIS tool uses ISO LCA methodology and life-cycle data provided by a third-party LCA research firm, to model all life-cycle steps from raw material extraction, packaging manufacturing, use, and end-of-life management for the packaging systems evaluated.

For more information, visit: https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/services/packaging-life-cycle-assessment/.

