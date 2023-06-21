Orbis Hosts Third Annual Golf Outing to Benefit Children’s Wisconsin

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, hosted its third annual ORBIS Good Days for Kids golf outing that raised over $330,000 for the Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Simulation and Resuscitation Program, the region’s only independent health care system dedicated to the health and well-being of children. The event was held at the Grand Geneva golf course in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“For over a century, Children’s Wisconsin has been at the forefront of delivering essential services for the well-being of children in our community,” said Norm Kukuk, president at ORBIS Corporation. “At ORBIS, we are extremely proud to support this vital mission. The impact Children’s Wisconsin has on families is profound, and we are grateful to be part of their journey. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated suppliers for joining forces with us to raise these crucial funds.”

Since its inception, this event has raised a staggering $750,000 for the Pediatric Simulation and Resuscitation Program, which provides highly realistic simulation-based education to support the training of medical professionals from across the nation. Since 1985, this program has helped to train over 100 pediatric intensive care doctors who are now serving in hospitals across 25 states.

“We are immensely grateful to ORBIS for their support of Children’s Wisconsin,” said Dr. Tara Petersen, Medical Director of the Children’s Wisconsin Simulation Center and Vice Chair of Education at the Medical College of Wisconsin/Children’s Wisconsin. “Their generosity allows us to provide cutting-edge training and technology to our dedicated doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. The support of ORBIS, and everyone participating in the Good Days for Kids golf outing, provides life-saving care and fuels our work to build a brighter future for kids and families.”

The next ORBIS Good Days for Kids Golf Outing is scheduled for June 11, 2024. To learn more about ORBIS’ efforts in the community, please visit: https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/about-orbis/#giving-back.

Media: Click HERE for downloadable images.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a unique approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and to meet and achieve their sustainability initiatives and goals. Using packaging life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS helps customers achieve longer-term cost savings while minimizing their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and almost 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.