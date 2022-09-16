Orbis Corporation’s Alison Zitzke Named 2022 PMMI on the Rise Award Winner

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. – Alison Zitzke, senior product manager for ORBIS(r) Corporation, has been named a 2022 On the Rise Award winner by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. This award recognizes 10 young professionals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry.

“Alison is no stranger to breaking barriers as she constantly challenges the status quo in the industry to support the continued conversion from wood pallets to reusable plastic packaging solutions,” said Alex Hempel, senior director for the retail supply chain at ORBIS Corporation. “As a champion of new product development, a participant in professional coaching sessions, and a steward of sustainability, it comes as no surprise that Alison was recognized with this honor.”

One of Alison’s most recent achievements has been spearheading the development and launch of ORBIS’ flagship 40-by-48-inch pallet, the Odyssey(r), bringing the pallet portfolio into new manufacturing technologies, applications and markets within the reusable packaging space. Alison is also passionate about promoting the circular economy and experimenting with incorporating post-consumer and post-industrial recycled materials back into the manufacturing of new products.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized among other young leaders in the packaging space,” Zitzke said. “During my tenure at ORBIS, I’m proud of the developments we’ve made to help our customers achieve new efficiencies, realize cost-savings, and drive sustainability across the supply chain, and I look forward to seeing our continued leadership in the industry for years to come.”

Zitzke was recognized alongside other award recipients at PMMI’s annual meeting on Sept. 12 in Oak Brook, Illinois. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature a profile of Zitzke and the other winners.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 2,500 employees and 55 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com