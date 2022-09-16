Growers Invest $30,000 in Important Newborn Transportation Equipment for STARS Air Ambulance

Peak of the Market is proud to announce a significant contribution to STARS Air Ambulance, serving Manitoba newborns and their families.

Peak of the Market Growers recognize the important work STARS Air Ambulance does in rural communities in Manitoba; the place where Growers conduct business, support their staff and raise families of their own.

The purchase of this specialized incubator mount will allow STARS’ new Airbus H145 helicopters to safely transport neonatal patients who require an incubator, ensuring the new helicopter can be fully integrated with the Child Health Transport teams in Manitoba.

“Peak of the Market believes in giving back to our community. Whether it is through our year-round food produce donations or important financial contributions like this one, Peak of the Market Growers value commitment to community and family.” said Peter Loewen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Peak of the Market. “When families need immediate care, STARS provides it – no matter the location. Being in a rural location can sometimes prove to be challenging but Growers recognize and appreciate the fact that STARS will be there when the need and circumstances arise.”

“STARS is very grateful for the contribution made by Peak of the Market Growers,” said Colleen Mayer, Director of Donor Relations and Development, STARS Air Ambulance. “Our new Airbus H145 is the most advanced air ambulance helicopter in western Canada and will be further enhanced with the addition of this important piece of onboard equipment. Providing the best possible care for our patients is at the heart of everything we do at STARS and, with this amazing gift, our allies at Peak of the Market will truly be riding along with us on every neonatal transport.”



Peak of the Market is an inclusive and diverse company driven by a dedicated group of Growers and staff that has marketed quality produce for 80 years; supplying a wide variety of fresh, quality vegetables across Canada and throughout the United States. Peak of the Market has earned the reputation for, not only ensuring the produce grown exceeds the national standard for safety and quality, but that customers receive the same attention and superior service. Everyone at Peak of the Market takes pride in working toward a collective commitment to excellence, in everything we do, all year long.

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we’ve been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it’s offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, and Saskatoon, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.