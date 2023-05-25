New Activity Guide Celebrates Watermelon and Encourages Healthy Eating Habits

Winter Springs, FL – National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) is excited to announce the launch of its new Do-It-Yourself Watermelon Day Activity guide designed to inspire creativity while encouraging healthy eating habits among children. The guide provides a wide range of hands-on educational crafts, décor ideas, coloring pages and activities that features our favorite fruit – watermelon.

The new guide is part of the NWPB’s ongoing efforts to promote healthy nutrition and highlight the important role that watermelon can play in a healthy diet. Watermelon is a sweet, delicious and nutritious fruit, making it an excellent choice for people of all ages.

According to Stephanie Barlow, Director of Communications for the National Watermelon Promotion Board, “We believe that healthy eating habits start at an early age. By providing fun and engaging activities for kids, we hope to encourage them to develop a lifelong love of healthy foods, including watermelon. We want kids to understand that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring, and watermelon is a perfect example of that.”

The activity guide includes a variety of fun and educational activities, some of which include creating watermelon-inspired decorations, coloring pages featuring watermelon characters, and making healthy snacks using watermelon as the main ingredient. The crafts and activities offered will serve as an excellent resource for individuals looking to host a watermelon-themed party this summer. Whether it’s creating suncatchers or engaging in an outdoor watermelon bowling game, the vibrant and refreshing ambiance that watermelon brings will undoubtedly generate delightful summer memories.

“We are thrilled to offer this new activity guide to caretakers, teachers, and kids across the country,” said Barlow. “We believe that this guide will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to encourage healthy eating habits among children.”

The new guide can be found at https://www.watermelon.org/watermelonday. In addition to the DIY guide, the Board offers several other educational resources for students up to Grade 12 including lesson plans, teacher toolkits, crafts and coloring pages. They can be found, along with the new DIY guide, for free download at https://www.watermelon.org/audiences/educators/. For more information or questions about educational resources contact Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at sbarlow@watermelon.org