Side Delights Kicks Off the Grilling Season With Summer Potato Products and Recipes as Shoppers Stay at Home

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® starts grilling season with grill-ready potato products and recipes as consumers continue to value meals at home – indoors and out. Grilling and BBQ season sizzles in the summer, kicking off on the Memorial Day holiday and lasting through Labor Day weekend. According to a recent study on top summer grilling trends, 92% of shoppers plan to grill between May and September, and 62% of shoppers will grill multiple nights per week during these months.1

This summer, more shoppers may search for grilling items in their grocery store aisles. Morgan Stanley reported that packaged food companies expect continued growth throughout 2023 as consumers favor eating at home to save more and spend less.2 The trend extends beyond the kitchen according to a study on 2023 summer grilling trends and innovations by a grocery research market company, which found that consumers continue to value at-home meals3 when grilling. The study also showed an increase in the popularity of kebabs and skewers as a grilling favorite.

“Potatoes are perfect for parties, BBQs, and outdoor gatherings this summer,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network®. “From easy crowd-pleasing potato salads to colorful BBQ skewers and Grillables potatoes wrapped in foil, Side Delights® has recipes and products for any occasion.”

Consumers can visit the Side Delights Recipe Page for recipes on Red Potato Skewers on the Grill, Grilled Yellow Potato Planks, Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad, and other easy, economical grill-at-home summer recipes.

To please shoppers searching for summer grilling solutions, stock up on Side Delights® nutritious, economical products, including Potato Kits, Convenience Potatoes, Petite Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Potatoes, and Organic Potatoes. For more information, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).