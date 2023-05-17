West Pak Avocado Wins Three ADDY Awards

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a California-based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, is thrilled to announce three ADDY wins at the San Diego 2022 American Advertising Awards. The company’s 100% Avo-Focused launch campaign took bronze for Integrated Advertising Campaign of the Year, westpakavocado.com won silver for 2022 Mobile Website of the Year, and West Pak’s B2B newsletter campaigns walked away with bronze for Email Newsletter of the Year.

One of the largest competitions of its kind, the American Advertising Awards attracts nearly 35,000 submissions each year. The 100% Avo-Focused campaign, website, and B2B newsletters were concepted and produced by Visual Content Agency (VCA) of San Diego, California, in partnership with the West Pak Avocado sales and marketing team and collaborative efforts by Purely Visual Communications and others.

“West Pak is thrilled about the wins and is honored to have collaborated with Visual Content Agency on such insightful projects. It’s great to see creativity flourish and the efforts of the team recognized within the advertising industry,” said West Pak Avocado Senior Marketing Manager George Henderson.

The 100% Avo-Focused campaign was announced at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Flower Show in Orlando, Florida, October 27-29, 2022. The new website went live at the same time, while the B2B newsletters from the West Pak sales and marketing team are deployed monthly.

For 2023, the 100% Avo-Focused campaign will continue as a forward-facing video series covering West Pak’s many industry-leading offerings. The video series highlights West Pak’s customer experience, commission-driven partnerships, sustainability efforts, and network of U.S. facilities and branded bagged products, including Party Pak, California Gold, and Lil’ Cados. The campaign also focuses on the value-adds West Pak provides, such as best-in-class service and legendary customer relations, plus branding and packaging, category and sales support, and customized campaigns to suit the needs of every customer.

Topping off the video series, Avo 101 Tours promises an in-depth look into the avocado industry and will provide an immersive, educational experience for West Pak’s customers inside the company’s facilities across the states.

“As the popularity of the avocado continues to soar, our team faces the challenge of developing effective marketing strategies to promote this beloved fruit. We are honored to be a part of the avocado phenomenon and to contribute to its growing success,” said Visual Content Agency Co-Founder & Creative Director Vincent Apodaca.

“We are proud to be West Pak’s digital marketing partner,” added Visual Content Agency Co-Founder & Director of Strategy Amy Hadrys. “The avocado is a special force in the produce industry, and each year our team’s mission is to increase West Pak’s global reach through strategic content and messaging that tells the fruit’s desirability in a unique way.”

The 100% Avo-Focused campaign will continue throughout 2023 and can be found at westpakavocado.com and on West Pak’s social media.

About the San Diego ADDY Awards

The ADDYs are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting thousands of entries every year in local competitions. The mission of the competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. The San Diego ADDY Awards is the first of a three-tier, national American Advertising Federation (AAF) competition. Winners are eligible for the AAF District 15 (Southern Nevada and Southern California) competition. District winners are then eligible for the national competition.

About Visual Content Agency

Visual Content Agency (VCA) is a full-service social media agency based in San Diego, California. In 2015, founders and siblings Amy Hadrys and Vincent Apodaca started VCA after seeing a gap in the digital marketing industry. Together, they merged content strategy with video production to create an in-house creative studio that provides their customers the best feed in their industry in 30 days. Using the tagline, Let’s Flip Your Feed, their team’s mission is to simplify social media marketing with a seamless Content360 process to help brands evolve in today’s digital word with the #1 most valuable asset: digital content.

Today, VCA has a team of creative experts whose sole focus is to create content for social media to match your brands highest potential online. They service industries such as food and beverage, lifestyle brands, non-profits, and mid-size organizations nationally and worldwide. Their portfolio includes award-winning creative content strategies for brands, including social media marketing, video content production, and custom-tailored campaigns.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with 40 years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.