SEPC Announces Recipients of 2nd Annual Fresh Chefs Scholarship

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is proud to announce the recipients of the 2nd annual occurrence of its newest scholarship program – SEPC Fresh Chefs.

Salena Chairez

Samantha German

Tyler Custodio

Each of these three recipients will receive one (1) $1,500 scholarship towards their educational goals for the upcoming year. In addition to the scholarship funds, each recipient will also be invited to attend SEPC’s Southern Innovations conference & expo, September 14th – 16th, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The SEPC will cover hotel and travel expenses to the event and will also provide an SEPC Fresh Chefs jacket for each recipient. At Southern Innovations, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to network with hundreds of produce industry grower/shipper members as well as the nation’s leading retailers and foodservice distributors.

“On behalf of the Southeast Produce Council, I would like to congratulate these recipients of our SEPC Fresh Chefs scholarship. We are thrilled by the increase in the quantity of applicants for this scholarship opportunity. The quality of these applicants is truly something to celebrate, as well, and we are excited to be able to provide this opportunity for them, including their invitation to join us at Southern Innovations where we’ll introduce them to key innovators within the produce industry.”

Stanley Trout, SEPC Board Member and Foodservice Committee Chairman, IPC

This innovative program is open annually to any full-time college or secondary education student pursuing a degree in culinary arts or restaurant management.

For more information on SEPC Fresh Chefs or other SEPC educational programs and scholarships, visit https://seproducecouncil.com/education/.

