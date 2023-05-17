Driscoll’s Adds Industry Veteran to its Product Leadership Ranks

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Driscoll’s has hired Aaron Brookes as Senior Director of Product Leadership – New Products. This role works closely with Driscoll’s Product Marketing and Product Business Management, whose roles are to successfully develop strategies that meet consumer’s needs and to manage new product segments in the go-to market phase, respectively.

Aaron comes to Driscoll’s with 20 years of experience in CPG and agriculture product development, marketing and sales for world class brands and category leaders including names such as Nike, Giro and Del Cabo. Most recently he was the Director of Sales, Marketing & Product Development at Jacobs Farm del Cabo, an industry leader in organic farming.

“I look forward to Aaron’s contributions to help our company adapt our product portfolio to meet the changing needs of the marketplace,” said Vice President, Product Leadership Brie Reiter Smith.

Aaron will coordinate the development, testing, deployment and scaling of new berry segments that satisfy or surpass consumer desires and complement the berry product portfolio to drive incremental value. This role will function as the conduit between the berry business needs and consumer and customer desires by driving the development of new berry products.

