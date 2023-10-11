Soren Bjorn Named CEO of Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s Produce October 11, 2023

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–Driscoll’s Board of Directors has elected Soren Bjorn, currently president of Driscoll’s of the Americas, as the company’s new CEO. He will assume the role in January 2024 and oversee the company’s global day-to-day operations. J. Miles Reiter, the current chairman and CEO of Driscoll’s, has announced his plan to retire at the end of the year and become Executive Chairman of the family-owned company.

Bjorn joined Driscoll’s, the world’s berry company, in 2006 and has been involved in nearly every facet of the business over the past 17 years. As the former senior vice president of international business and global technologies, he led business development in Europe, South America, and Australia, as well as global R&D and breeding. He became the leader of Driscoll’s business unit in North America in 2013 and was elevated to his current position as president of Driscoll’s of the Americas in 2017.

Driscoll’s berries are beloved by consumers worldwide, making it one of the top retail grocery brands. As the incoming CEO, Bjorn’s priorities are to maintain the company’s thriving culture and continue accelerating its global growth. Drawing from his experiences leading R&D and innovation, he will also guide the company’s efforts to implement new technologies that improve operational efficiencies and ensure the business remains resilient against industry-wide challenges such as climate change.

“I’m humbled that Miles, the Board, and the thousands of Driscoll’s team members around the world have entrusted me to guide the company into its future,” Bjorn said. “Miles’ legacy is the power and clarity of Driscoll’s mission, vision, and values. He has used them to guide every decision and action for the company. As the new steward of Driscoll’s, I fully commit to all our employees, partners and customers that I will build upon his legacy and honor these same principles.”

An Enduring Legacy

Miles Reiter has been involved in the berry business in some capacity for much of the past 70 years. After college, he became a berry grower in California’s Pajaro Valley in the 1970s and was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1988. Reiter has twice served as the company’s CEO – once from 2000-2015 and again from 2018-present.

“Generations of my family before me and, I suspect, generations after, have been or will be, deeply involved in this always fascinating business,” Reiter said. “A particular pleasure has been to get to know the people who make up our global team of employees, independent growers, industry partners and retail customers, whether it be in the field, at a work site, in the market, over a glass of wine and a meal, or best yet, all of the above.“

He added, “It’s now time for me to step aside as CEO. Along with our Board of Directors, I have sought a new leader who is deeply committed to our values, our mission, and a future in which Driscoll’s becomes the world’s berry company, enriching the lives of everyone we touch. It is with great enthusiasm and confidence that we appoint Soren as the new CEO. His deep global knowledge of the berry business, powerful intellect, sound judgment, and contagious sense of humor make him uniquely qualified for this role.”

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great-tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists, and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s berries are grown in more than 20 countries and are available for consumers in more than 40 countries across North America, Australia, Europe, and China.

Related Articles

Produce

Driscoll’s Kicks Off a Deeply Delicious Summer Season With the Return of Fan-Favorite Rosé Berries

Driscoll’s Produce June 11, 2021

This summer, Driscoll’s will help berry lovers kick off a deliciously sweet season with the long-anticipated return of Rosé Berries™ – beautiful blush-colored strawberries and raspberries – and its Sweetest Batch™ strawberries and raspberries, each selected for their extra-sweet flavor profiles. Both berry collections were developed to deliver a premium produce experience that surprises and delights consumers with each bite.

Produce

California Produce Companies Come Together to Support Communities Impacted by Severe Flooding

Taylor Farms & Driscoll’s Produce March 31, 2023

Leading agriculture brands Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s, headquartered in California’s Salinas Valley and Pajaro, are calling for support of these local communities that are home to those who work tirelessly to grow fresh, healthy produce for families across the United States. Recent floods and severe weather in these major growing regions have devastated the area, where many of Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s employees, independent growers, farmworkers and neighbors have lived for decades. Both Taylor Farms and Driscoll’s are calling to further ignite the spirit of giving from individuals and broader corporations. 

Produce

Driscoll’s Summer of Sweetness Brings Fresh Brand Marketing Launches, Reinforcing Only the Finest Berries Promise to Consumers

Driscoll’s Produce September 12, 2022

Driscoll’s has launched its latest digital projects, including its Berry Patch Sensory Wheels™ and a collection of “Specialty Strawberry Mini Sets” to support the brand’s high-flavor strawberry collection. The new digital assets were timed with the return of Driscoll’s seasonal premium offering and bring the brand’s promise of providing Only the Finest Berries to life through custom creative, shareable online content.