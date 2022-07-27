Driscoll’s Announces Sweetness Worth Sharing Berry Mobile Tour Across Top Berry- Loving Region in America

WATSONVILLE, CALIF — Driscoll’s is announcing its Berry Mobile Tour across the Northeastern U.S., including stops in New York and Boston, as part of its Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign. Berry lovers in these areas can enjoy free delicious berry treats, fun photo opportunities, and more, to create memories and form special moments of connection with Only the Finest Berries™.

“Driscoll’s #SweetnessWorthSharing campaign continues to build emotional brand differentiation across multiple integrated touchpoints in person, on social media, and beyond,” said Jamie Bassmann, senior brand manager, Driscoll’s. “As a multi-sensory experiential activation, the Berry Mobile Tour allows us to connect directly with our consumers in a fun and memorable way.”

Now through October, berry lovers- including Driscoll’s customers- in the Northeast can find and attend an event near them. A list of tour stops is available here, and more stops will be announced. Free samples of delicious berry treats, social media- worthy photo opportunities with Driscoll’s eye-catching Berry Mobile, and options to share the experience via postcard and an on-site mailbox will be available at all tour stops.

“You can’t miss the Berry Mobile and its new larger than life branded yellow and joyful berry icons,” said Haley Eicholz, brand marketing associate manager, Driscoll’s. “The Berry Mobile is sure to spark joy and help consumers create shareable memories everywhere it goes.”

The Berry Mobile Tour is the latest iteration of the Sweetness Worth Sharing™ campaign that Driscoll’s launched in October 2020. To bring a little bit of sweetness to consumers amidst an unexpected year at home with the pandemic, it encouraged consumers to share the sweetest moments in their everyday lives while indulging in the taste of Driscoll’s delicious berries or sharing small special moments with family and friends.

To keep up with the latest and learn more about the #SweetnessWorthSharing tour, visit Driscolls.com/sweetnessworthsharing/tour.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries.