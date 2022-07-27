Related Articles

Bakery

Grupo Bimbo Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 as it Launches its New Sustainability Platform

Grupo Bimbo Bakery November 9, 2021

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, and leader on sustainability, announced today its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment considers emissions for its entire value chain, covering all Scopes across all activities. By doing this, Grupo Bimbo has become the first Mexican food company to commit to Business Ambition for 1.5°C and join the United Nation’s Race to Zero Campaign with targets established and validated by Science Based Targets.