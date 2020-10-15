Driscoll’s Inspires Berry Lovers at Home to Delight in Sweetness Worth Sharing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. – Nothing sparks joy quite like a delicious berry and today Driscoll’s invites consumers to add a little something sweet to their everyday with the launch of its latest campaign, Sweetness Worth Sharing™. The new, fully-integrated program features a digital-first approach to share the sweetness that’s been part of the company’s DNA for generations and inspires berry lovers to share that sweetness, whether by enjoying Only the Finest Berries™ or embracing simple shared moments with loved ones.

Leveraging its one-of-a-kind research and development team dedicated to superior flavor, the campaign name, Sweetness Worth Sharing, pays tribute to Driscoll’s constant pursuit of delivering the most flavorful berries, while also highlighting the sweet joy shared in moments spent together.

Sweetness Worth Sharing captures authentic slices of life from real families that reflect the happiness in everyday moments, like a father and daughter making a sweet evening treat or a parent and baby embracing a memorable mess. Driscoll’s will engage consumers across all branded touchpoints through calm, sweet storytelling that illustrates Sweetness Worth Sharing with exclusive social media content, giveaways for Driscoll’s fans, new recipes with brand partners and much more.

“Our latest campaign continues and builds on our brand journey to promote emotional connections through shared experiences,” says Fran Dillard, senior director of brand and product marketing. “Sweetness Worth Sharing takes Driscoll’s beyond the functional promise of a delicious berry and allows us to connect with our consumers on a special and emotional level.”

Driscoll’s partnered with five photographers and their families, representing a variety of diverse backgrounds, including one husband and wife team, to capture real, at-home moments that illustrate the notion of Sweetness Worth Sharing. Additionally, Driscoll’s created five video vignettes centered around simple, joyful moments of sharing berries that utilized a lean cast, including two real-life parent-child duos.

“Our campaign approach offered a creative solution to the challenges presented when creating content while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” says Jamie Bassmann, senior brand manager at Driscoll’s. “The resulting photos and videos depict genuine, emotional moments at home capturing how families experience Sweetness Worth Sharing.”

“What the consumer experiences with this campaign is completely based on the real emotion and connection our team tapped into,” says Diane Scalisi, senior digital marketing manager at Driscoll’s. “Our hope is to inspire others to engage in simple acts of sharing to create a positive change in perspective, which we’re all so in need of these days. We’re calling upon the millions in our digital community to spread positivity by activating in real life and online with the hashtag #SweetnessWorthSharing.”

Exciting new program elements will continue to be announced in the coming months, including delicious details on how berry lovers can get involved at home. To keep up with the latest and learn more about Sweetness Worth Sharing, visit www.Driscolls.com/SweetnessWorthSharing.

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries. As a fourth-generation grower and the son of one of Driscoll’s founders, J. Miles Reiter serves as Chairman and CEO.