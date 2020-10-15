Brighter Bites Partners With Good Foods to “Sack Hunger”

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – In an effort to help provide fresh foods and resources to the Brighter Bites organization, Good Foods™ is teaming up with the University of Arkansas, University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin-Madison football programs to “Sack Hunger”.

During the 2020 college football season, Good Foods will contribute to Brighter Bites for each sack made by the Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers throughout each game. Good Foods intends to drive broader awareness to Brighter Bites by partnering with these three programs in a “Sack Hunger” campaign to assist in generating much-needed funds to the organization dedicated to providing nutritious fresh food to those in need.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more generous or reputable organization to partner with,” said Good Foods’ charitable board chairwoman, Heather Penn. “Brighter Bites perfectly aligns with our mission and values as a family-owned business to encourage and create accessibility of good food for people in need.”

The “Sack Hunger” campaign with Good Foods is overseen by Learfield IMG College, the athletics multimedia rightsholder for Arkansas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Fans at the respective universities will notice visibility for the campaign through game radio broadcasts, social media messaging and in-venue presence, managed by Learfield IMG College’s local teams (Arkansas Sports Properties, Gopher Sports Properties and Badger Sports Properties).

Good Foods, the better-for-you foods company based in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., teamed with the Wisconsin Badgers last season in its first-ever Sack Hunger initiative as part of a robust commitment to support ending childhood hunger through various education and charitable efforts.

“We’re proud and thankful to continue working with Good Foods this season and extend the campaign to the Razorbacks and Gophers programs, particularly during a year where many more families are struggling due to the current economic challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Scott Silvestri, vice president and general manager for Badger Sports Properties.

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands. Founder Lisa Helfman notes, “By giving kids access to fresh, nutritious food and showing them how to make the most of it, we help turn healthy habits into something even better: healthy lifestyles.”

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

About Brighter Bites

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided nearly 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.