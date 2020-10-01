Good Foods Expands Single-Serve Line With Plant Based Dips

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the launch of its three most popular plant based dip flavors, Queso, Buffalo and Tzatziki, now available in single-serve sizes. The Queso and Buffalo dips are currently available in Publix Super Markets.

Good Foods’ award winning research and development team observed that convenient snacking options were proving to be successful in retail stores. Noting the success of the single-serve guacamole options Good Foods already offers, the research and development team went to work creating a convenient option for shoppers to enjoy the Queso, Buffalo and Tzatziki plant based dips.

“As plant based preferences continue to grow in popularity, Good Foods leaned in to meet that need,” said Brittney Vetter, national director of retail sales at Good Foods. “Our single-serve plant based dip options are perfect for ‘on-the-go’ and portion control, but they’re also great for individual servings as communal dining has been redefined during this pandemic.”

The new offering comes in a four-pack of 2-oz. dips for a suggested retail price of $4.99. To inquire about purchasing these dips for your store, please fill out the form on the Good Foods website linked HERE. For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.