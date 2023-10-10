Oasis Farms, Inc. Sells Entire Supply of Blueberries Stored in RipeLockers to High-End Retailer Seeking Quality Fruit during the Blueberry Shortage

Seattle, WA — Demand for blueberries stayed high, but the supply of quality blueberries was at an all-time low after the Pacific Northwest harvest season ended in late summer. The anticipated volumes from South America did not arrive as expected to fill the gap. Reports revealed that this shortage was due to the adverse effects of El Niño in Peru, bringing hotter temperatures which affected production volumes. This resulted in a dramatic 64% decline in exports of blueberries from Peru into the United States as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Having used RipeLockers for season extension of their blueberries in the past, Washington blueberry grower Oasis Farms, Inc. in Prosser, Washington benefited greatly this year by being able to sell their entire supply stored in the chambers to a high-end retailer searching for inventory to fill their shelves. RipeLockers not only held blueberries in premium condition but also helped to sustain and increase the grower’s margins outside of their normal selling season, fetching a much higher price per pound.

Though an unfortunate situation – the shortage of blueberries this year created a huge opportunity to demonstrate the value of RipeLocker’s patented postharvest technology for growers to store and extend the season of quality fruit to provide inventory to retailers for longer periods.

“This was a win-win situation. Oasis was able to season extend high-quality shipments which greatly benefited the customer, Oasis, and ultimately the consumer. Today’s produce world is extremely dynamic and subsequently difficult to accurately predict. The supply chain needs every tool possible to adapt to a rapidly changing market environment. RipeLocker is one of those tools and has the potential to be game-changing,” exclaims Brenton Roy, President of Oasis Farms, Inc.

The Technology Behind RipeLocker Chambers

RipeLocker chambers offer a unique, patented system to manage the atmospheric pressure, humidity, and gas composition (oxygen and CO2) within the chambers to extend the life of fresh produce and flowers. Based on the specific needs of each type of fresh produce or flower, RipeLocker tailors operating parameters, such as internal pressure, oxygen, and CO2 levels, to optimize longevity and freshness. The system responds to changes in the storage or shipping environment, making automatic precise adjustments to prevent damage and reduce decay.

RipeLocker designed its pallet-sized chambers so that they can easily be deployed and used in the existing cold chain. Produced using novel materials and highly scalable manufacturing processes, the RipeLocker chamber is the first solution that can be delivered cost-effectively in mass volume. RipeLocker has patents on both the chamber design and method of operation.

About RipeLocker

RipeLocker has patented a radical innovation designed to disrupt and change the existing postharvest technologies and processes of preserving the life and freshness of perishables. The company’s dynamic, low-atmosphere chambers are used for storing and shipping fresh produce and flowers to extend their after-harvest life by weeks, often months. When RipeLocker chambers are used, shippers and retailers reduce food waste and consumers benefit from better taste and longer shelf-life. RipeLocker, founded in 2016 and based in Seattle, WA, US, is a science-based and data-driven company. It continues to conduct efficacy trials of its RipeLocker chambers for a variety of different crops with the largest growers in the world. For more information, go to www.ripelocker.com

About Oasis Farms, Inc.

Oasis Farms is a multi-generational diversified growing operation located in South Central Washington State farming blueberries, hops, tree fruit, and grapes.