Onions 52 Announces New East Coast Facility

Syracuse, UT- Onions 52, Inc. announces plans to expand operations to the east coast; with a distribution and packing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio set to be fully operational beginning early 2024. With existing FOB shipping locations in Utah, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, and New Mexico, the expansion will better serve east coast retailers and foodservice partners.

Onions 52, a vertically integrated onion supplier grows, packs, and ships all varieties of onions 52 weeks a year – ensuring there is a never a week without onions. While some companies focus on many different commodities, Onions 52 focuses on one thing, onions, and does it the very best.

Shawn Hartley, President of Onions 52 shared, “This is a very exciting milestone for Onions 52, and we have been waiting for the opportunity to expand east for a long time. The location and timing are ideal, and this is an investment for our customers and growers.” Hartley continued, “We value our quality, consistency, and service to our retail and foodservice partners, and the new facility will allow for tremendous opportunities to help support our east coast customers.”

Trevor Flint, CFO of Onions 52 said, “The expansion will increase production capacity through additional space and process improvements by adding an additional 60,000 square feet of consumer packing machines and sorting lines.” Flint continued, “As the demand for same-day and next-day order fulfillment increases, this new facility will make operations more efficient and help supply our top-quality onions coast to coast.”

Learn more about the new east coast facility at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show

Onions 52, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Syracuse, UT. The vertically integrated onion supplier is the country's leading year-round grower-shipper of yellow, red, white, sweet, and organic onions.