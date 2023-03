Organic Vidalias and Full Line of Onions Coming From Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – This spring, Morning Kiss Organic will offer organic Eastern grown red, yellow, and white onions, along with hand-cultivated organic Vidalia onions. Vidalias are a superior onion variety whose sweet and crisp flavor lends itself perfectly to any recipe, raw or cooked. The onions will join a full line up of organic summer vegetables – peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplants, and red and green cabbages.

Vidalias are a variety of sweet onion produced in Georgia, and are known to be especially delicious when served raw – such as thinly sliced in salads or sandwiches. All onions are high in nutrients, including B and C vitamins, and studies show that onions may reduce inflammation and cholesterol. Morning Kiss Organic is looking forward to bringing a healthy crop of organic Vidalia onions to market this spring.

“We are excited to offer a complete organic onion program with Vidalia, red, white, yellow and sweet organic onions,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “As warmer weather arrives, consumers will aim to eat a healthy diet, including fresh and organic fruits and vegetables. Morning Kiss Organic is ready to meet this demand.”

All produce is packed fresh to order with daily deliveries, and Morning Kiss Organic offers highly customized retail programs to meet the needs of each individual retailer.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.