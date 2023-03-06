Farm Fresh Produce Sends a Box of Sweet Potatoes to Space

FAISON, NC – “In our galaxy, only one sweet potato reigns supreme.” Those were the words of Steven Ceccarelli, CEO of Farm Fresh Produce, in announcing the release of an exciting new video showing the cosmic voyage of their branded, premium label sweet potatoes, Dolce Vita.

World Records are constantly being rewritten for the heaviest sweet potatoes. But Dolce Vita entered the history books as the first sweet potato brand to travel to space, following its successful intergalactic trip. The box of Dolce Vita sweet potatoes was transported via a meteorology/weather balloon. The 72 second YouTube video captioned, “Our Sweet Potatoes are Out of This World”, shows Dolce Vita’s sweet cosmic ride, which took 2 hours and 25 minutes to get to the edge of space and 1 hour and 40 minutes to make its way back to earth.

Click here to watch the video of Dolce Vita’s eventful and sweet ride to space.

Although it’s the first time that a box of sweet potatoes has been launched into space, it may not be the last time, as scientists continue to explore ways of growing sweet potatoes to provide food for long-term space missions. This is because of how quickly sweet potato cuttings regenerate and their health benefits.

Farm Fresh Produce is an industry-leading agri-business that grows, packs, and ships vegetables worldwide with a focus on premium sweet potatoes. The company guarantees the freshness and quality of its hugely popular Dolce Vita brand. Ceccarelli got the idea for the sweet potato space stunt after learning that the Southern Exposure Trade Show (a fresh produce convention), set for March 2-4 was using a space theme. He and his daughter also share a love for all things space and will be viewing a launch on February 26th, with special access at Kennedy Space Center.

He said: “This was a very exciting project for us. One of the principles of our success is new ways of thinking. Our Dolce Vita Sweet Potatoes’ trek to space is a testament to the tenacity of packaging and our commitment to finding creative ways to deliver exactly what our customers need anywhere in the galaxy.”

For further information about Farm Fresh Produce, visit https://www.farmfreshproduce.com.