Awe Sum Organics Names Isaac Contreras Senior Operations and Systems Manager

Isaac Contreras recently took on a role as Senior Operations and Systems Manager for Awe Sum Organics Inc. a well established importer and marketer of organic fruit since 1985. Isaac brings with him a strong background in domestic and international produce operations, systems and analytics. He is well versed in providing support in logistics, budgeting, forecasting, sourcing, and ERP system implementations. His previous roles include; Operations Finance and Systems Manager, Export Business Manager and Analyst, Supply Chain Analyst and Procurement Planner at Driscoll’s and Bonduelle Fresh America’s(formerly Ready Pac Foods). “My goal is to offer insights, choices and alternatives to improve supply chain. I also aim to exhibit strong and respectful values and trust among colleagues, through positive collaboration and a passionate attitude for getting things done. I am excited to work with Gabe and David and the talented Awe Sum Organics Team,” said Isaac as he intends to bring operational efficiencies to the organization.

Isaac’s current role will be responsible for the day to day management of Awe Sum’s Organic business operation in terms of supply chain, departmental responsibilities and quality, logistics and systems reporting. He will be working closely with Awe Sum’s General Manager Gabe Avalos and CEO David Posner in developing short term and long term planning overseeing the operations and systems of the company supply chain. Gabe is excited with the company’s decision in choosing Isaac for the role and states, “we are excited to have Isaac aboard as our Senior Operations and Systems Manager as he brings with him broad diverse and multi-level experience of operational and analytical knowledge of sales and operations.”