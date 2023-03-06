LaClare Creamery Honored with First Place Win at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

MALONE, Wis. – LaClare Creamery, a 100% domestically produced goat cheese brand, won first place for their Fig & Honey Goat Cheese at the 21st biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest®. With an impressive score of 99.275 in the Soft Goat’s Milk Cheeses Flavored with Sweet Condiments category, this luscious chèvre combines LaClare’s Original Goat Cheese with sweet figs and honey for a distinctly delicious balance of flavors.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as Best of Class in this prestigious competition,” said Patrick Considine, national sales director at LaClare Creamery. “This award affirms the commitment and hard work of our team to pursue perfection from farm to table. As a 100% domestically produced goat cheese brand, we have complete control over the quality of our milk, ensuring fresh, clean flavors every time.”

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association since 1981, the nation’s most respected and honored dairy competition took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin last week. As the dairy processing industry’s premier competition, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest received over 2,000 entries from cheesemakers in 35 states. Entries of cheese, butter, and yogurt were evaluated by a team of 42 nationally renowned dairy experts on a variety of merits, including flavor, body, texture, and appearance. Starting from a maximum possible score of 100, deductions are made for any defects identified by judges.

With respect to sustainability, transparency, and tradition, LaClare creates unrivaled cheese products to please palates with clean, fresh flavor profiles that cannot be imitated. For additional information about the brand, visit laclarefamilycreamery.com.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese brands in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com.