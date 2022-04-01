LaClare Creamery Introduces Chèvre Snacking Cheese

PIPE, WI — LaClare Creamery is proving snackers can savor artisanal flavor without compromising their wallets or waistlines.

One of the nation’s leading goat milk creameries is responding to consumer demand for fresher, healthier single-serving options with the introduction of Snacking Chèvre, a creamy and sweet soft goat cheese.

Each snack bag contains five 1-oz. individually wrapped medallions. With 90 calories and 5 grams of protein per serving, LaClare’s signature goat cheese is ideal for grab-and-go lunches or a quick nosh.

LaClare Goat Cheese boasts a milky, delicate, mild flavor, complemented by hints of sweetness.

“Our cheeses’ amazing flavor profile is a direct result of the freshness of our milk,” said Robert Garves, LaClare cheesemaker. “Our milk is supplied exclusively by nearby local Wisconsin goat herds. This is truly unique to LaClare and means quicker processing times from milking to cheese making. We not only taste better, but we’re ‘greener’ too. The reduced travel means fewer emissions and a smaller carbon footprint.”

The soft goat cheese medallions are ideal for a variety of preparations, said Patrick Considine, national director of sales. “The snack size is ideal as a dip for fruit or vegetables; as a spread on crackers, bagels or toast, as a sandwich spread; or as a melt into a pasta dish or over meats or roasted vegetables,” he said.

Chèvre continues to grow in popularity as the nutritional advantages of goat milk cheeses become more well-known. It offers easy digestibility, high nutritional value and is a rich source of vitamin A. In addition, chèvre contains unique proteins that are not allergens, and it serves as a dietary supplement that enhances the body’s ability to absorb important nutrients from other foods.

The nation’s “snackification” trend is at all-time highs, according to a 2020 Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council. About a quarter of Americans said they snacked several times throughout the day, with one-third divulging in at least one snack daily. In addition, 40 percent said they occasionally replaced meals by snacking, particularly at lunchtime, it reported.

“We know people are snacking more, so we want to give them healthier options,” Considine said. “Our cheese may feel indulgent, but its freshness and nutritional value offer a delicious alternative to chips and sweets.”

About LaClare Creamery:

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese manufacturers in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses and fresh fluid goat milk. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at www.laclarefamilycreamery.com.