Government of Canada Supports Growth for Canada’s Nursery and Landscape Industry

OTTAWA, ON – Canada’s horticulture industry contributes greatly to the lives of Canadians by keeping our food supply steady and strong, while enhancing economic growth and protecting the environment. To support a sustainable future, the Government of Canada is helping to promote and expand Canada’s vibrant ornamental horticulture sector.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of nearly $1.5 million for two projects with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) to help capture new opportunities for market growth and boost exports.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Canadian Garden Council’s Year of the Garden 2022, which commemorates and celebrates Canada’s horticulture sector and rich garden heritage. The year 2022 is the centennial of Canada’s ornamental horticulture sector, marked by the 100th Anniversary of the CNLA.

Up to $1.36 million in funding through the AgriMarketing Program will support CNLA’s efforts to increase the percentage of domestic market share of nursery products and increase international exports to targeted countries. The funds will support promotional initiatives, including marketing activities for Year of the Garden, as well as incoming and outgoing trade missions, delivery of technical training, attendance at trade shows, market research and trade advocacy.

An additional $111,309 in funding through the AgriAssurance Program will help CNLA to modernize the Clean Plants program and enable Canadian growers to assure domestic and international customers that the plants they sell are free of pests and diseases.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping strengthen, diversify and grow markets for Canada’s nursery and landscape industry, through programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which contribute to a stronger Canadian agricultural sector.