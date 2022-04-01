Chrysal Introduces New and Sustainable Box

Naarden – At Chrysal we are constantly looking into new ways to make our products and the way we work more sustainable. With our new boxes for flower food sachets and T-bags we reduce packaging materials. Our new box contains 1.5 times more content but is less than 1.5 times the size. With these new sized boxes transportation can be more efficient, but also results in less waste. Reducing our CO₂ footprint by up to 30% in carton and transport*.

Our claim to significantly reduce water use and flower wastage is well known. But in recent years we have also worked hard to reduce our packaging materials with the introduction of Bag in Box packaging and/or more concentrated formulations in many of our Professional and post-harvest products. Now with the introduction of our new sized carton boxes for flower food sachets and T-bags we not only reduce packaging materials, but also reduce transportation. Our new box contains 1.5 times more flower food sachets but uses 20% less carton. And with the new measurements, transportation and handling of the boxes can be more efficient, contributing to a lower CO₂ footprint and making our new box a more sustainable solution.

Rollout of our new boxes began in February 2022 when we changed a large part of our Chrysal branded powder sachets and T-bags assortment to this new cardboard box.

Chrysal and sustainability

Sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we work. In 2030 we want to be climate neutral, striving for a positive impact afterwards. We continue to work hard on solutions to reduce our footprint, contribute to a circular economy and make the chain more sustainable in order to contribute to a better world. This all started with getting insight in our CO₂footprint, together with Ecochain. Measures we’ve already taken include our switch to using cold water instead of heated water in the creation of our liquid formulas. We also advise our clients in their choice for the most sustainable solution and have introduced several more sustainable product alternatives such as the Arrive Alive Eco and our sustainable flower food sachets. Do you want to know more about our sustainability program or new boxes, please visit our website; www.chrysal.com/chrysalcares

* Percentages depend on which product the box is filled with and situation during transport.

Chrysal International

