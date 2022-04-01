Dietz & Watson to Donate All Proceeds From Online Apparel and Snacking Item Sales to Victims of Russian Invasion in Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA – Dietz & Watson is all about feeding families, so for the next month through April 30, they are matching all of the proceeds from their ecommerce website to World Central Kitchen – an organization that has been serving fresh meals to families across Ukraine and in other troubled areas around the world since 2010.

The Dietz.Store features a variety of fun meat and cheese inspired apparel and accessories, and even offers some shelf stable snacking items.

In addition to the proceeds earned during that time, Dietz & Watson will match the dollar amount in support of the organization.

“We want to do what we can to help the people that are suffering in Ukraine and the refugees’, said Lauren Eni, VP Brand Strategy and part of the 4thgeneration of family ownership at Dietz & Watson. “We talk a lot about being a family business and about feeding families – and that’s exactly what we hope to do here.

“As American businesses, we need to all step up now and do what we can to help end this humanitarian crisis. We are pledging a donation of at least $10,000 to the World Central Kitchen in the month of April, regardless of how much business the store actually does during the month – and hopefully more,” added Eni.

To learn more or to shop, visit https://store.dietzandwatson.com/



About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.

About Dietz & Watson

Founded in 1939 by Gottlieb Dietz, and still family-owned and operated today, Dietz & Watson remains true to their original old-world recipes and Gottlieb’s commitment to “quality above all else.” Creating the freshest and leanest beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast, Dietz & Watson’s offerings are enhanced only with all-natural spices and seasonings for optimum flavor profiles. All Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG. Today, in addition to the “heritage” items on which the company was founded, it also produces a No Antibiotics Ever and Organic line called Dietz & Watson Originals that continues to grow in popularity and is rapidly expanding. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Dietz & Watson continues their tradition of family commitment and to leading the industry in the crafting of the world’s best premium deli meats and artisan cheeses. The company is led by founder Gottlieb Dietz’ grandchildren, Louis Eni (President and CEO), Chris Eni (COO) and Cindy Eni Yingling (CFO). Today, the fourth generation of the family, Lauren Eni, Christopher Yingling, Michael Eni, Tim Yingling and Greg Yingling, have joined the company to carry the tradition further. Learn more at www.DietzAndWatson.com.