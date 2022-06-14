Bako Sweet Sets Sweet Potato Category Up for Summer Growth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – As outdoor adventure, swimming, road trips, and grilling takes center stage for shoppers this month, Bako Sweet is ramping up merchandising efforts amidst a historically quiet season for the sweet potato category.

Bako Sweet has partnered with Southern California Sprouts Farmers Markets to pilot a merchandising competition themed around grilling and is hosting a “Sweetest Giveaway” on social media. There, fans have the opportunity to win a year of free sweet potatoes and a Traeger Grill, all in an effort to inspire shoppers to take sweet potatoes to the grill with them for a little extra sweetness and nutrition this summer.

The brand also continues to partner with retailers by geo-targeting social media and digital campaigns to help drive traffic into stores. Bako Sweet is also providing recipe content to shoppers to show how easy and delicious grilling sweet potatoes can be. A full list of recipes can be found on the company’s website, including Grilled Sweet Potato Kabobs, Grilled Sweet Potato Toast, and Grilled Chicken and Sweet Potato Foil Packets.

“While most sweet potato brands ease back on marketing efforts during the summer months, it’s very important to us that we help our retail partners grow the category year-round,” said Alexandra Rae Molumby, director of marketing for Bako Sweet. “We want the produce department to be known as the ‘sweetest destination’ for shoppers, and having consistent and high quality Bako Sweet products helps reinforce that message.”

“There is a massive opportunity to leverage sweet potatoes during the summer months when consumers are seeking grilling inspiration,” added Prescott Leyba, director of sales for Bako Sweet. “We are working diligently to help retailers lift sales and take advantage of the fact that shoppers want sweet potatoes all year and not just during the fall and winter holiday months.”

Sweet potatoes have become more popular in the U.S. in recent years with consumption increasing 50% since 2000 – from 4.2 lbs to 6.3 lbs per capita – according to Statista. Since sweet potatoes boast of increased beta carotene levels compared to other vegetables and are a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamins A and C, they lend themselves well as a healthy side dish all year long.

As for later this summer, Bako Sweet will announce the winners of their retail merchandising competition and social media giveaway. The brand will also be transplanting organic and value-added sweet potatoes for harvest, so be sure to follow along for harvest updates on Instagram!

To learn more about the brand’s product offerings and future retail merchandising opportunities, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.