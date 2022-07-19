NC SweetPotato Commission Launches 2022 Summer Blackstone Giveaway Promotion

Benson, N.C. – The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission, the marketing and promotional organization for the largest sweetpotato producing state in the United States, has launched the Blazin’ Blackstone Giveaway Contest, a summer recipe promotion highlighting delicious new ways to enjoy sweetpotatoes.

The event aims to promote the versatility and flavor of sweetpotatoes during the summer months highlighting the many ways to enjoy sweetpotatoes as curated by user generated content through a consumer recipe contest. Consumers will share their recipes and encourage their friends and family to like their content with hopes of winning one of more than a dozen Blackstone premium outdoor cooking prizes.

“Sweetpotatoes are often thought of as a fall or holiday food, but we’re here to say there are so many delightful recipes and uses that make sweetpotatoes a year-round favorite, especially when paired with outdoor cooking,” said Michelle Grainger, executive director of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission. “This promotion really lets both consumers and sweetpotatoes be the star and highlights the many creative dishes that make sweetpotatoes a meal favorite.”

Consumers are currently able to submit their original recipes and photos containing sweetpotatoes for a chance to win one of ten (10) second prizes including Blackstone Warming Racks, one of three (3) first prizes – Blackstone 17-inch Portable Griddle/Air Fryer Combo & Ultimate Adventure Ready Kit, or one (1) grand prize – a Blackstone 28″ XL Culinary Pro Rangetop & 30 Piece Accessory Kit with total prize values exceeding $3,500. The contest runs through September 30, 2022, and there is no limit to the number of entries per person.

The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission is committed to supporting its growers and increasing sweetpotato consumption through education, promotional activities, research, and honorable horticultural practices among its producers. For more information and to enter the giveaway, please visit https://ncsweetpotatoes.com and follow North Carolina Sweetpotatoes’ social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube for more sweetpotato inspiration.

About the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission

Founded in 1961 the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission is a nonprofit corporation made up of over 400 sweetpotato producers, along with the packers and business associates that support them. NCSPC is committed to supporting its growers and increasing sweetpotato consumption through education, promotional activities, research, and honorable horticultural practices among its producers.