NC SweetPotato Commission: 60 Sweet Years…and Counting

Benson, N.C. – The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission (NCSPC) began celebrating a big milestone as they turned 60 on June 30th. The commission kicked off a year of celebration with the unveiling of an anniversary logo and special shoutouts from well-known sweetpotato fans on social media through their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube throughout the day on June 30th. Find the full-length video montage here. NCSPC staff got the festivities officially started on June 28 with a 60th birthday party for their mascot, Spencer Sweetpotato, where many North Carolina commodity mascot friends joined in the celebration.
Familiar faces who sent their good wishes are listed below:
Academia
Dean Sandy Maddox, University of Mt. Olive
Dr. Antoine Alston, NC A&T
Dr. Craig Yencho, NC State
Dr. Mike Boyette, NC State
Drs. Rich Linton & Rich Bonanno, NC State
Athletes
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Kristi Yamaguchi
Chefs
Andrew Zimmern
Carla Hall
Government
House Rep. David Rouzer
House Rep. Mark Butterfield
NC Ag. Commissioner Steve Troxler
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
NC State Rep. Jeff McNeely
NC State Rep. Jimmy Dixon
NC State Senator Brent Jackson
NC State Senator Lisa Barnes
NC State Senator Sanderson
Shawn Harding, President NC Farm Bureau
US Senator Tom Tillis
Singers
Dionne Warwick
Eli Young Band
Josh Turner
Lance Bass
Parmalee
Rodney Atkins
Ted Nugent
Vanilla Ice
TV & Movie Personalities
Anthony Michael Hall
Bill Engvall
Bo Derek
Danny Bonaduce
Dr. Oz
Gilbert Gottfried
David Hasselhoff
John Ratzenberger
John Schneider
Jonathan Goldsmith
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Loretta Swit
Ric Flair
And more!
Anna Freeman, Artist
Eva Shockey, Author & influencer
James Brown, FirstFruits Farms
James Lamb, 2020 Farmer of the Year
Kelly McIver, Former exec. director NCSPC
Marlowe Ivey, Feed the Dialogue
Meredith Bernard, This Farm Wife
Michelle Grainger, Exec. director NCSPC
Michelle Miller, The Farm Babe
MK2 Public Relations
Morgan & Eryn Godwin, Godwin Produce
Ron Simmons, Former Farmer of the Year
Sarah Schlichter, Bucket List Tummy
Spencer Sweepotato & Friends
Sue Langdon, Retired exec. director NCSPC
Terry Virts, Astronaut
Will Kornegay, Ripe Revival
As the NCSPC blows out its 60 candles, their birthday wish is that the produce industry and consumers alike will join them in using the scientific one-word spelling of their state vegetable. The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission deliberately spells sweetpotato as one word unless directly quoting a source where it is spelled as two words i.e., sweet potato). The one-word spelling was officially adopted by the National Sweetpotato Collaborators in 1989 and is recognized as one word by the International Potato Center located in Peru.
“There are many exciting things planned to mark our 60 years,” said Michelle Grainger, executive director of the NCSPC. “In the coming weeks we will be sharing more of our story with our commodity friends, that North Carolina is the nation’s largest producer and exporter of sweetpotatoes and of course educating them that Sweetpotato is one word! There’s plenty more to come throughout this year and we encourage the community to follow us on our social media channels to stay in the sweet loop to learn more about North Carolina sweetpotatoes, their health benefits, delicious and versatile recipes and new and exciting ways to prepare them.”
Additionally, through this year of celebration the NCSPC will reveal a plethora of fun experiences for consumers and social media fans, schools and trade which are bound to garner excitement near and far.
About the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission
Founded in 1961 the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission is a nonprofit corporation made up of over 400 sweetpotato producers, along with the packers and business associates that support them. NCSPC is committed to supporting its growers and increasing sweetpotato consumption through education, promotional activities, research, and honorable horticultural practices among its producers.
Did you know… Sweetpotato is one word? Details can be found here.
For more information on videos or content and for delicious recipes, visit www.ncsweetpotatoes.com.