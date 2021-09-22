Country Sweet Produce Announces its New Organic Sweet Potato Steam Bags

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Driving value in both the value-added and organic sets, Country Sweet Produce and its Bako Sweet® brand announced the launch of redesigned packaging. Intent on drawing the eyes of new consumers and upping program success for retailers, the new packaging of the Bako Sweet® steam bags is already seeing success.

“We redesigned our steam bags to showcase our organic sweet potatoes in a bold new way,” noted Alexandra Rae Molumby, Marketing Manager. “There are three 14 oz steam bags and each has a different variety, orange sweet potatoes, purple sweet potatoes, and white sweet potatoes. Each package features recipe inspiration for appetite appeal, nutritional call outs to clearly communicate health benefits to the consumer, as well as colorful design for increased shelf visibility.”

To further assist retailers in increasing their sales, Country Sweet Produce is ready to work with them to create custom merchandising strategies to meet goals and solve existing challenges.

“In terms of the variety, we simplified the messaging to be more consumer-friendly and easy-to-read. Plus, our new organic steam bags make it easier than ever to cook a nutritious meal in minutes. No prep time, simply pop into the microwave and enjoy! Same UPC, just different design on the packaging,” Molumby further expressed.

Adding this product to the basket will not only add to the consumer’s health, but it will allow them to operate more efficiently in the kitchen. That certainly sounds like the perfect messaging for today’s shopper.

If you’re interested in learning more about this program, request a sample from Country Sweet Produce by emailing sales@countrysweetproduce.com