As Shoppers Seek Restaurant Experiences, Side Delights Offers Solutions With Gourmet Petites Potatoes

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights offers solutions for shoppers who want to continue eating at home with an elevated dining experience – two trends converging this summer.

While consumers are slowly returning to restaurants, many discovered the benefits of cooking and dining at home during the pandemic. A recent shopper survey, COVID Dining Journey: Eating at Home and Away From Home, showed that 92% of families plan to continue eating together at home at least or more often than they do now. “Increased family time, convenience, and cost-savings are some of the reasons that consumers have traditionally chosen to stay in and eat at home,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “But with new cooking skills and a renewed desire for decadence, consumers are looking for ways to bring the restaurant experience home.”

Side Delights® line of Gourmet Petites potatoes is for shoppers seeking potatoes similar to those found in fine-dining restaurants. Available in Pure Gold, Purple, Fusion Fingerling, and Classic Medley, these delicate petite potatoes are pre-washed and packaged in a variety of mesh and polybag sizes. In 2020, the Side Delights® Gourmet Petite bi-lingual (English/French) fresh potato package won an American Packaging Design Award for its clean, elegant design that evokes the feeling of a white tablecloth restaurant.

People are ready to get dressed up, set the table, and make a memorable meal,” Triou added. “Side Delights® Gourmet Petites potatoes are the perfect way to create restaurant-worthy experiences at home. Host an elegant backyard BBQ with recipes like Orange Chicken Pineapple Potato Kebabs and Salmon Skewers with a Smoky Maple Glaze or a bougie brunch with Potato Prosciutto Waffles.”

For those really looking to revive the exuberance of the Roaring Twenties, Triou recommended homemade potato chips with caviar and crème Fraiche.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).