Morning Kiss Organic Potatoes & Onions Ready for Comfort Cooking

Chelsea, MA – With a high quality crop of organic potatoes and onions ready for market, Morning Kiss Organic brings a healthy aspect to this year’s much-needed comfort cooking. As the pandemic continues, food will play a larger role than ever in bringing the holiday spirit to smaller gatherings planned more around safety than merriment. Many families who formerly dined out for holiday meals will switch to enjoying delicious meals at home, and the season’s comfort foods feature potatoes and onions prominently. Choosing organic produce contributes to the health of the meal as studies show that organic foods contain higher levels of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants – all highly sought after in today’s health conscious climate.

Morning Kiss Organic is prepared to pack high quality potatoes and onions to retailer specifications – including three, four, and five pound bags. Retail promotion opportunities abound with these items sure to be in popular demand. This season’s crop of organic potatoes is east coast grown, including from farms in Massachusetts, Maine, and Prince Edward Island.

“Now is the time for staying home and enjoying savory soups, stews, and sides – choosing Morning Kiss Organic potatoes and onions with which to craft these dishes increases their health benefits, and is also a feel-good choice for the environment. We’re proud to offer an exceptional organic crop and look forward to partnering with retailers to bringing potatoes and onions to family tables in New England and beyond,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic.

A healthy choice within a balanced diet, potatoes contain no fat, sodium or cholesterol. Consumed with the skin on, potatoes offer a large dose of vitamin C and potassium, and are also a good source of vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium and antioxidants. Onions add flavor to dishes without adding salt or sugar, are also low in calories, and contain good amounts of fiber and folic acid.

As with all Morning Kiss Organic produce, potatoes and onions are available in a range of customizable formats and packed to retailer specifications.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.



Sales Contact:

Avocados, citrus & juice: (617) 884-9033. Potatoes, onions & vegetables: (617) 884-8685. More information: www.morningkissorganic.com