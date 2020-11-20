United Fresh Start Foundation Launches The Season of Giving Back

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United Fresh Start Foundation has launched the Season of Giving Back,a month-long celebration recognizing the charitable efforts of the produce industry and their partners this year in support the Foundation’s mission to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for children and their families.

“This year, heroes across our industry have worked tirelessly to ensure the produce supply chain would continue to thrive, and that children and families in-need could easily gain access to the fresh fruits and vegetables that are so crucial to keeping them in good health,” said Lisa McNeece, Vice President of Foodservice and Industrial Sales, Grimmway Enterprises, Inc., and Chair of the United Fresh Start Foundation Board of Trustees. “The Season of Giving Back is an opportunity to recognize these efforts and build upon this goodwill as we head into the new year.”

The Foundation’s Season of Giving Back will touch on three unique opportunities to support their mission throughout the month of December.

Celebrating Heroes

United Fresh Start Foundation’s social media channels will be flooded with good cheer as members of the Board of Trustees engage community, business and non-profit leaders in fire-side chats to share their stories of how they brought fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need. Companies who’d like to share their stories can submit by visiting www.unitedfreshstart.org.



The Gift of Time

Industry leaders will have the opportunity to be paired with community and non-profit leaders seeking guidance from produce industry experts, so they can better serve those who rely on their services during the holiday season and beyond. Interested volunteers can complete a form for participation by visiting www.unitedfreshstart.org.



Raise a Glass

Come together ­to raise funds in support of the Foundation’s mission. The United Fresh Start Foundation community will gather for three virtual events:

December 3 at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PT:

A Night of Comedy featuring Tyrone Stallone, Ophira Eisenberg, Luke Thayer, Fabrizio Copano and Jocelyn Chia.



December 9 at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PT:

Holiday Entertaining with Chef Todd Fisher featuring wine pairing suggestions from Folktale Winery & Vineyards.



December 17 at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PT:

Meet the Winemaker presented by Alloro Vineyard, concluding with the Season of Giving Back Raffle Drawing!

The industry also can support the Season of Giving Back through the Foundation’s raffle, which offers a variety of prizes to be awarded throughout December, just in time for holiday gift giving! Prizes include $5,000 cash, a private cooking lesson with Baldor’s Michael Muzyk, and more! Participants who purchase at least one $100 raffle ticket are eligible to attend any of these three events. Raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting www.unitedfreshstart.org.

For more information about the Season of Giving Back or to sponsor the month-long celebration in any number of ways, visit www.unitedfreshstart.org or contact Andrew Marshall, United Fresh’s Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships at [email protected] or 202-303-3407.

About United Fresh Start Foundation

The United Fresh Start Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization focused exclusively on increasing children’s access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Affiliated with the United Fresh Produce Association, the Foundation is committed to helping today’s kids achieve the public health goal to make half their plate fruits and vegetables to live longer, healthier lives. The Foundation works to create an environment in which kids have easy access to high-quality, great-tasting and affordable fresh fruits and vegetables, whenever and wherever they are choosing snacks or a meal. More information at: www.unitedfreshstart.org.