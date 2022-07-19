Westfalia Fruit Announces Strong Summer Supply of Avocados to Support “National Avocado Day” Demand

Oxnard, Calif. – Westfalia Fruit, the market leader in growing, ripening, handling, and distributing quality avocados, is proud to ensure a plentiful supply to the U.S. market throughout the summer months. This year, “National Avocado Day” falls on Sunday, July 31st and Westfalia guarantees retailers a full supply of the highest quality fruit possible to meet shopper demand around this consumer holiday.

Aside from national consumer holidays, avocado consumption has grown exponentially over the past two decades. Westfalia has successfully kept up with growth in consumer demand through their leading avocado innovation, vertically integrated supply chain and national distribution network.

“We have a direct influence on quality and supply chain,” said Raina Nelson, President/CEO Westfalia Fruit USA LLC. “We not only grow our own fruit, but also source, ripen, pack, process, and market quality avocados year-round – all in a sustainable manner. We are experts at ripening avocados and retailers and consumers alike will surely benefit from the Westfalia difference for delivering excellent product.”

Westfalia grows and operates a multi-national footprint and determines the best routes to ensure year-round supply. Now through September, Westfalia offers avocados in Mexico, California, Peru, and Colombia.

“There’s a reason we’re at the forefront of the global avocado market,” said Nelson. “Our team of expert scientists and researchers at Westfalia Technical Services is constantly working to enhance the future of avocados, from seed to plate. The in-house dedicated team of scientists and technicians focuses on varietal development, innovation, and environmental matters.”

Merchandising Suggestions:

Let Westfalia help you reach consumers and sell more avocados this “National Avocado Day”. Guacamole and burgers are two of the most common ways avocados are used by consumers. Summer is the season of get-togethers, cookouts, and pool parties, which means shoppers will be whipping up their best guacamole and burger recipes.

Merchandise avocados with traditional guacamole ingredients to entice consumers to make a batch for any upcoming summer occasion. Display fresh avocados with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños to provide shoppers with all they need for a summertime guacamole. Lime juicers, molcajetes, spatulas, and stuffed burger presses are also a few gadgets that would successfully spark ideas for shoppers’ summer meals using fresh avocados.

For more information visit www.westfaliafruit.com.

# # #

About Westfalia Fruit Group

Established over 70 years ago, Westfalia Fruit Group is a global, vertically integrated company and market leader in growing, ripening, processing, shipping, and distributing the product. The company is committed to sustainability by developing a thorough strategy, which prioritizes the environment, local economies, and most importantly, their people. Westfalia Fruit Group is devoted to producing safe, high-quality food whilst ensuring the sustainable and responsible management of its bio-resources, communities and environment in which they operate. The company is the global leader in varietal and root stock development, protecting the produce industry, now and for the future. To learn more about Westfalia Fruit Group, visit www.westfaliafruit.com/.