G&R Farms Announces New Hire Jon Ellis Assumes Role of Operations Manager

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms is proud to welcome new hire Jon Ellis, who will be serving in the role of Operations Manager.

Ellis is a long-time resident of Glenville, GA brings an array of skills to the G&R Farms team including experience in mechanical, logistics, quality control, and manufacturing. Most recently he worked in the aerospace industry. Ellis also served in the United States Army for over two decades and recently retired from active duty.

As a fourth-generation family farm, G&R isn’t resting on its laurels and continues to grow and expand as a leading sweet onion supplier with both locally grown Vidalia onions, as well as onions from Peru making them a year-round supplier.

Walt Dasher, vice president of G&R Farms remarked, “As our business grows we are always looking for good people to join our family business.” Dasher continued, “Jon brings a wealth of experience and talent, as well as integrity and work ethic that aligns with our company values and we are very pleased to have Jon join the G&R Farms team and look forward to his contributions.”

For his part, Ellis had similar sentiments when asked about why he was looking forward to joining G&R, “I would have to say that I was drawn to G&R Farms because of the atmosphere and the team player environment, along with the energy they are placing on company growth,” stated Ellis.

Ellis and his wife, Simone, as well as their two daughters, Emily and Jamie are longtime residents of the area and have made Glennville home since 1998.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.