G&R Farms Announces New Hire Caitlin Farrow Assumes Role of Assistant Sales Associate

Glennville, Ga. – G&R Farms is proud to welcome new hire Caitlin Farrow to the role of Assistant Sales Associate.

As a fourth-generation family farm, G&R continues to grow and expand as a leading sweet onion supplier with both locally grown Vidalia onions, as well as onions from Peru, making them a year-round supplier with expanding needs for sales and logistics support.

Although Farrow is new to the produce industry, her past work experience in the pharmaceutical industry provides experiences in customer service, attention to detail and professionalism that will be an asset in her new role.

Walt Dasher, vice president of G&R Farms commented, “As G&R Farms continues to grow, we are always looking for good people to join our family business.” Dasher continued, “As a customer centric business I’m looking for individuals ready to deliver the white glove experience our customers expect and I’m excited by Caitlin’s energy and look forward to her contributions.”

When asked about her new role at G&R Farrow remarked, “I’m very thankful to be joining the G&R Farms team!” Farrow continued, “I’m not daunted by my lack of experience in produce, I’m excited by the challenge and the opportunity to connect with buyers from throughout the United States while expanding my knowledge of the produce industry,” stated Farrow.

Farrow graduated from Southeastern Technical College in 2017. Farrow and her husband, Caleb, as well as their two children, Anna-Beth and Coleman, currently reside in Claxton, GA where she enjoys spending time with family.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.