Pacific Trellis Fruit Names Howard Nager as its New Director of Marketing and Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, the year-round importer, grower, marketer, and owner of the Dulcinea® Brand, has named Howard Nager as their new Director of Marketing and Business Development based in the Los Angeles office.

“We are excited to have someone of Howard’s caliber and experience joining the company. He is an excellent collaborator and has remained customer-focused throughout his career in fresh produce,” said Josh Leichter, CEO. “His leadership will play a significant role in executing our strategy and achieving our vision.”

In his new role, Nager will build robust marketing campaigns and promotions to further educate consumers on Pacific Trellis Fruit’s exclusive high flavor varieties. He will also work with the team to build industry relationships to develop new business opportunities, strengthening Pacific Trellis’s existing relationships with customers across the U.S. and Canada.

“I am extremely excited to join the team at Pacific Trellis Fruit and feel that it is a great fit with my qualifications and personality,” Nager commented. “They are well known for their innovative quality products marketed under the Dulcinea brand, top-tier customer service, and a dedicated workforce focused on pursuing excellence. I look forward to working with our team to extend the widely recognized Dulcinea brand beyond melons and, more recently, grapes and cherries to additional items that will bring value to the supply chain.”

Nager has over 38 years of marketing and business development experience within the produce industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Progressive Produce. His talent and know-how will be most welcome in his new role.

See the Pacific Trellis Fruit team and Nager at the upcoming Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure in Orlando, Florida, on March 5th. Stop by booth #219 to learn more.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Uruguay, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is located in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno,